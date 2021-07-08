Winnipeg father charged with murder in 3-year-old daughter’s death

Police say they received a report the man had abducted the young girl from her mother at knifepoint

Winnipeg Police (Black Press Media files)

Winnipeg Police (Black Press Media files)

Police in Winnipeg say the estranged father of a three-year-old girl has been charged with murder in her death.

Police say officers were sent to investigate a report on Wednesday that the man had abducted the young girl from her mother at knifepoint.

About 15 minutes later the father was taken into custody outside a parked vehicle.

The girl was found inside the car with stab wounds.

She was brought to hospital but later died.

Her 28-year-old father has been charged with first-degree murder and is in custody.

The Canadian Press

Manitoba

Previous story
Motorists assist with extinguishing multiple grass fires along Courtenay roadway
Next story
UPDATE: Missing Victoria teen found safe

Just Posted

Founding Northwest Deuce Days organizer Al Clark passes along the leather folder he used for years to new event organizer and celebrated Victoria motorcycle builder Jay Donovan. The rebirth of the popular antique and classic car event and its purchase by Destination Greater Victoria was announced on Thursday at the Hotel Grand Pacific. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Return to Greater Victoria announced for 2022 Northwest Deuce Days

A Don Mann Excavating truck briefly became stuck in a muddy section of beach during seawall reconstruction at Cadboro Bay on Thursday, July 8. (Pixabay photo)
Truck briefly bogged down on Cadboro Bay beach

Lucas Hill, 7, and Daniel Hill, 5, hand over their pocket money to veteran John Hillman, 102, after he finished his 2021 fundraiser for Save the Children. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Youngsters offer pocket money donation as Oak Bay veteran finishes fundraising walk

A two-week outdoor music festival will run in the grounds of St. Ann’s Academy this summer, with performances from the Victoria Symphony, Pacific Opera Victoria and others. (Photo courtesy Victoria Symphony/Pacific Opera Victoria)
Victoria Symphony, Pacific Opera announce outdoor festival of music