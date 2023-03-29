Saanich police officers attended the 600-block of Polyanthus Crescent for a report of an attempted arson to an occupied residence in the early hours of March 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police officers attended the 600-block of Polyanthus Crescent for a report of an attempted arson to an occupied residence in the early hours of March 29.

Witnesses sought after early morning attempted arson at Saanich home

Investigators believe the act was targeted

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward after an attempted arson to an occupied Saanich home.

Saanich police were called to the 600-block of Polyanthus Crescent in the early hours of Wednesday (March 29) morning for a report of an attempted arson to a residence that had been occupied at the time.

Police said that while none of the house’s occupants were injured, investigators believe the attempted arson was targeted.

“We are seeking the public’s assistance to obtain any dashcam footage along Polyanthus Crescent or Glanford Avenue between McKenzie Avenue and Quadra Street from midnight and 2 a.m. this morning,” Saanich police spokesperson Const. Markus Anastasiades said in a statement.

Anyone who may have information about the incident or video of it is encouraged to contact the Saanich police at 250-475-4321 and quote file 2023-5645.

