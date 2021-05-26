Woman accused of spitting on Saanich school staffer identified by police

No charges laid from incident at Lansdowne Middle School, investigation ongoing: Saanich PD

Saanich police have identified a woman who allegedly entered the grounds of Lansdowne Middle School on May 14 without a mask and ultimately spit on a staff member. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

A woman accused of entering a Saanich schoolyard on May 14 without a mask, telling students COVID-19 is fake, and spitting on a staff member has been identified, but no charges laid.

On May 26, Saanich police confirmed the identity of the suspect in the assault at Lansdowne middle school.

“It was alleged that the suspect spat at a school employee while students were out at recess,” a Saanich Police release stated Wednesday. “The investigation into this incident continues and no charges have been laid.”

According to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, the woman told the children the pandemic is not real. When a staff member tried to intervene, the woman allegedly became verbally aggressive and spat in the staffer’s face.

Police did not release the suspect’s name as no charges have yet been laid.

