UPDATE: Woman suffers serious injuries after being bitten by wolf on property near Nanaimo

Emergency crews and conservation officer service called out Tuesday, May 25

A person has been airlifted to hospital after sustaining a bite from a wolf-dog hybrid in Nanaimo’s South Wellington area.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Waring Road on Tuesday morning, May 25, after a woman was reportedly harmed by a wolf-dog cross at a wolf education centre there.

“The handler of the animals had been in the cage numerous times, but for whatever reason, the animal attacked her,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “She sustained serious, life-threatening injuries, possibly life-altering injuries, and was subsequently airlifted to hospital.”

The owner of the SWELL Wolf Education Centre, where the incident happened, was co-operating with the investigation, said police.

RCMP, B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics, Cranberry and North Cedar fire departments and B.C. Conservation Officer Service were on scene and a landing zone was set up for an air ambulance.

Ron Gueulette, Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department chief, said his firefighters responded to an attack on a woman by three of the animals, but was not certain if all three or a single animal attacked her.

“I don’t know why she was in there, but I anticipate she was trying to feed them,” Gueulette said.

He said firefighters had to wait for the owner to secure the animals before firefighters could move in to render assistance to the patient. The owner of the property suffered a minor injury to one leg while gaining control over the animal and brought the woman closer to the gate of the enclosure for first responders, Gueulette said.

“I’ve been around that area before, so I kind of knew that they were in a pen and couldn’t get out of the pen,” he said.

Gueulette said the woman, a co-owner of the property, suffered serious injuries to her face, legs and arms.

“She was pretty beat up,” he said.

The SWELL Wolf Education Centre was established in South Wellington to educate the public about wolves. The owner has been educating people about wolves since 2006 with his wolf-dog hybrid named Tundra at schools and other venues. The centre also has a large fenced area on their property.

O’Brien and Gueulette did not know which hospital the victim was airlifted to.

O’Brien said the wolf-dog hybrids are not considered wild animals, but the B.C. Conservation officer service attended to assist the RCMP. He did not know what the fate of the animal that attacked the woman would be.

Most Read