Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting Victoria officer, obstructing paramedics

A VicPD officer says he sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Victoria police say an officer was injured after a woman allegedly attempted to stop paramedics from providing life-saving medical care to someone experiencing an opioid overdose Sunday (Dec. 4) night.

VicPD officers were called to the scene in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue at around 7:50 p.m. and found the paramedics surrounded by a group of bystanders.

An officer says he removed a woman from the vicinity after witnessing her push a paramedic.

VicPD says the woman tried to return toward the paramedics and the officer walked the woman to the corner of Pandora Avenue and Quadra Street.

The officer says he was then attacked by the woman, and she knocked off and damaged his glasses.

He took the woman to the ground and held her until more officers arrived and helped take her into custody.

Police say she wasn’t injured and has been released with a future court date.

The paramedics successfully revived the patient.

The incident is under investigation.

B.C. overdosesVicPD

