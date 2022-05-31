Woman assaulted in Saanich identified, new charges could be laid against suspect

Suspect already faces possible assault charge from spitting on arresting officer

A woman who was seen in a surveillance video being randomly shoved to the ground on an Oak Street sidewalk near the Saanich Road McDonald’s restaurant has been identified by Saanich police.

The woman has been offered various resource related to the event, according to police, and detectives are working with her to obtain a statement about the May 25 incident. Around 6 p.m. that day, witnesses observed the woman being pushed to the ground seemingly randomly by another person, and police were notified.

The female suspect was located a short time later and as police took her into custody, she spat on one of the arresting officers, leading to a recommended charge of assault of a police officer.

A statement from the initial assault victim is critical to the laying of a charge against the suspect, Sgt. Damian Kowalewich told Black Press Media last week.

