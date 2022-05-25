Castlegar Courthouse. File photo

Castlegar Courthouse. File photo

Woman who attacked two Castlegar teens at home pleads guilty

Sasha Prokaski was arrested after breaking into a home in February 2021

A woman who entered a Castlegar home and attacked two teenagers has pled guilty to two assault charges.

Sasha Prokaski was arrested after breaking into a residence and stabbing the pair of victims on Feb. 21, 2021. The teens lived despite receiving multiple wounds.

Prokaski was originally charged with two counts of attempt to commit murder, two counts of uttering threats and one count of break and enter.

In Castlegar Provincial Court on May 24, Prokaski agreed to guilty pleas on two lesser counts that include aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Her next hearing is Aug. 24 in Castlegar, during which a psychiatric report will be presented.

READ MORE: Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

Previous story
UPDATE: Greater Victoria man faces mischief charges after attempting to fly with hand grenades

Just Posted

Passengers with their luggage wait outside the arrivals area at Victoria International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The airport was closed to commercial traffic for several hours after an RCMP bomb squad was called. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
UPDATE: Greater Victoria man faces mischief charges after attempting to fly with hand grenades

Coun. Tara Ney rakes leaves behind Oak Bay municipal hall. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay embarks on countdown to residential leaf blower ban

Police were on the scene after manure was dumped outside Premier John Horgan’s Langford constituency office on May 25. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Manure dumped at Premier John Horgan’s Langford office by activists

The porpoise washed-up early on Wednesday morning. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Dead porpoise washes ashore on Colwood beach