Work halts after gas line hit at Victoria development site

A gas line was hit at a worksite Monday afternoon in the 1200-block of Fort Street.
Abstract Development’s Bellewood Park construction site was closed with first responders on site. WorkSafe BC has been contacted and all safety protocols are in place, according to a news release from Abstract.
No one was hurt in this incident and staff are cooperating fully with investigators. Traffic may be affected and people are asked to avoid the area.
