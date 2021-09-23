NEW CUTLINE Sunderland Road resident Rick Cuthbert expressed concerns over asbestos removal from properties being torn down for four towers proposed for Langford. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff) Sunderland Road resident Rick Cuthbert has major concerns with a proposal for four tall towers in his neighbourhood. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

WorkSafe BC checks on asbestos removal at home demolition in Langford

Resident worried about potential health concerns as house demos occur

A Langford resident who lives near properties being cleared of houses, for development proposals that include four residential towers, expressed concerns after observing what he believed was asbestos insulation lying on the ground during a recent demolition.

“I’m literally freaked out about asbestos in the air because of my wife’s health issues,” said Sunderland Avenue resident Rick Cuthbert. “These homes were all built in the ’50s, so we believe there’s asbestos in them.”

A spokesperson for Langford’s building inspection department confirmed that several inquiries had been received about asbestos removal at the site.

The city advised anyone with concerns to contact WorkSafe BC, as they are responsible for that.

RELATED STORY: Langford considering four residential towers in Peatt Road neighbourhood

A spokesperson for WorkSafe BC confirmed there were inspections completed on Sept. 1 and 10 at 840 Arncote Ave., one of about a dozen sites where homes are being demolished.

According to WorkSafe BC, the employer, Bola Contracting, was issued two orders to provide records of work. The first was complied with at the time of inspection, and the other order was rescinded after WorkSafe BC determined records on the daily inspection of containment were already available.

rick.stiebel @goldstreamgazette.com

City of LangfordConstructionWest Shore

Previous story
Victoria to target gaps that still exist after B.C. strengthens renoviction protection

Just Posted

Students at certain Greater Victoria schools have faced a high number of exposures since their return to class two weeks ago. (Black Press Media file photo)
Dozens of COVID-19 exposures reported in Greater Victoria schools since classes began

While the B.C. government recently strengthened protections for tenants facing renovictions, Victoria is looking to protect renters by putting forth its own bylaw to address any gaps that remain. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Victoria to target gaps that still exist after B.C. strengthens renoviction protection

NEW CUTLINE Sunderland Road resident Rick Cuthbert expressed concerns over asbestos removal from properties being torn down for four towers proposed for Langford. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff) Sunderland Road resident Rick Cuthbert has major concerns with a proposal for four tall towers in his neighbourhood. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
WorkSafe BC checks on asbestos removal at home demolition in Langford

Sabina Singh, the NDP candidate for Saanich-Gulf Islands, believes momentum is with her party locally, despite finishing in third place. Hers is the only Vancouver Island riding that did not elect a New Democrat. (Photo courtesy of the Sabina Singh campaign)
Saanich-Gulf Islands NDP candidate sees party gaining momentum