Wounded Warriors warm-up event hits the road Sunday

A 60-kilometre run from Sooke to Sidney will serve as a practice of sorts for Wounded Warriors runners on Sunday (Feb. 5).

The group of first responders, veterans, serving military members and civilians are part of the Wounded Warrior Run B.C., raising funds for ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans, first responders and their families.

Runners are scheduled to leave the Royal Canadian Legion Parking lot in Sooke at 10 a.m. with stops at the Langford and Saanich fire departments before arriving at Sidney’s Community Safety Building around 4:30 p.m.

“We want to connect with all the communities on the Island,” said run director Jacqueline Zweng. “We are raising money for all first responders, including the military. Everyone faces trauma in the line of duty, whether at home or abroad, no matter what their uniform looks like.”

Zweng said the Wounded Warriors One Day Run event serves as a warm-up to the main fundraising event scheduled to run from Feb. 26 to March 5, when the eight-person team runs from Port Hardy to Victoria.

The eight runners will cover a distance of more than 700 kilometres relay-style.

Wounded Warriors Canada, a privately-funded charity, provides a wide range of programs and services for individual members and families affected by operational stress injuries.

For the one-day event, alumni from past runs are invited to participate.

“There’s always lots of people that come out to show their support,” Zweng said. “We’re incredibly grateful from the smallest gesture to the biggest donation.”

For more information, visit woundedwarriorrunbc.com.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsSookeWest ShoreWounded Warrior Canada