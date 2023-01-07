Yellow Cab of Victoria stopped accepting Taxi Saver coupons Jan. 1. (Black Press Media Staff)

Yellow Cab of Victoria stops accepting Taxi Saver Coupons

Yellow Cab of Victoria is no longer accepting Taxi Saver coupons.

The vouchers provide a 50 per cent subsidy for cab fares and are available to permanently registered handyDART riders. HandyDART is an accessible and shared transit service for people with disabilities.

The decision came into effect Jan. 1.

“Taxi Saver vouchers are an important service for clients,” wrote a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson in a statement. “We are aware that Yellow Cab in Victoria has told BC Transit they will no longer be accepting Taxi Saver coupons. We understand that in Victoria several other taxi companies – Bluebird Cabs, Sidney Taxi, Victoria Taxi, Westshore Taxi and Westwind Taxi – still participate in BC Transit’s program.”

Yellow Cab of Victoria didn’t respond to requests for comment.

“We hope that continued communication with BC Transit and Yellow Cab Victoria will resolve this issue,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

Taxi passengers have the right to use Taxi Saver vouchers in Metro Vancouver according to the Taxi Bill of Rights.

“The Taxi Bill of Rights was developed in 2007 to address taxi service only in Metro Vancouver,” the statement said. “While taxi companies elsewhere in British Columbia may adopt a voluntary Taxi Bill of Rights when they register it with the Passenger Transportation Board, they are not required to do so.”

READ MORE: New handyDART centre in View Royal 'salmon safe'

 

Greater Victoria

