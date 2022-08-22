VicPD seeks information after a youth was taken to hospital Saturday (Aug. 20). (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD seeks information after a youth was taken to hospital Saturday (Aug. 20). (Black Press Media file photo)

Youth seriously injured by weapon at Victoria street party with more than 100 people

Officers seek information after youth injured Saturday night

The Victoria Police Department is investigating after a youth was assaulted with a weapon Saturday night.

On Aug. 20, just before 11 p.m., VicPD was called to the 2200-block of Victoria Street for a report of a youth assaulted during a party, according to a news release.

Officers found more than 100 youth gathered in the street. They located an injured youth who was taken to hospital suffering injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.

Police did not specify the type of weapon used.

No arrests have been made and VicPD asks anyone with information to call 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: For a 3rd weekend, police seize liquor and weapons from youth in downtown Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeVicPD

Previous story
Car crash at West Vancouver wedding leaves 2 dead, 2 with life-altering injuries

Just Posted

VicPD seeks information after a youth was taken to hospital Saturday (Aug. 20). (Black Press Media file photo)
Youth seriously injured by weapon at Victoria street party with more than 100 people

About 2,000 visitors peruse the historic vehicles, planes and more on display while enjoying games and entertainment at the B.C. Aviation Museum’s 35th-anniversary open house on Aug. 20. (Courtesy B.C. Aviation Museum)
PHOTOS: Thousands land at North Saanich aviation museum

The residents and staff of Parkwood Place raised $3,864 to aid Ukrainian families with a yard sale on Aug. 20. (Courtesy Parkwood Place)
PHOTOS: Victoria yardsale raises nearly $4,000 for Ukrainians in Canada

The 2022 Salish Sea Lantern Festival climaxed Saturday with a procession of lanterns along Sidney’s waterfront with many following an aquatic theme. (Bob Orchard/Submitted)
Sidney’s waterfront lit up with 2022 Salish Sea Lantern Festival