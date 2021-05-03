Youths spotted flinging paint capsules, eggs at Oak Bay High School

Oak Bay police are obtaining surveillance footage after a group of youths were spotted flinging eggs and paint capsules at Oak Bay High School Satruday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police are investigating after a group of mischievous youths were spotted chucking eggs and paint capsules at Oak Bay High School on Saturday.

Oak Bay police said they received the report from an onlooker and they’re working to obtain surveillance footage of the incident.

Between April 26 and May 2, police also responded to numerous reports of theft and one impaired driver.

On April 29, police received a report of a stolen propane tank in the 2600-block of Estevan Avenue, which they say is part of a growing number of stolen tanks around the marina area. Two other thefts were reported during the week, both from vehicles that had been left unlocked.

On May 1, a theft was reported from an unlocked vehicle in the 900-block of Hampshire Road. Upon investigating, police found the vehicle had been rummaged through, but nothing had been taken. The same day, a second theft was reported in the 2200-block of McNeil Avenue. A child’s backpack full of clothes was stolen from that vehicle, but the garments were later found on a neighbour’s lawn. No suspects have been identified in either case.

Also on May 1, police received a report of a possible impaired driver going northbound on Foul Bay Road from Crescent Road. Foot patrol officers pulled the vehicle over and determined the 22-year-old driver had been drinking. The man had his vehicle impounded, and was issued a three-day driving suspension and ticket for having no insurance.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

