THE DISTRICT OF SAANICH

2023 Saanich Budget Meeting Schedule

Financial Plan Meeting Dates

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 6:00 p.m.

More meetings will be scheduled if required.

Enquiries and comments may be submitted in person, by mail, or by email and must be received no later than 12:00 p.m., noon, on the day of the meeting. All correspondence submitted will form part of the public record and may be published in a meeting agenda.

Send your comments to Council by emailing council@saanich.ca

Mail your comments by post to Legislative Services, District of Saanich, 770 Vernon Avenue, Victoria, BC V8X 2W7.

Leave your written comments in the dropbox by the main door at the Municipal Hall, 770 Vernon Avenue.

To speak at the meeting, you may speak in person, or register to speak via phone or weblink (MS Teams). If you wish to participate via MS Teams, please register by:

Emailing the meeting date, agenda item you wish to speak to, and your phone number to council@saanich.ca; or

By calling 250-475-5501 and specifying which meeting date and agenda item you wish to speak to.

The deadline for registration is 12:00 p.m. (noon) on the day of the meeting.

An opportunity to participate during the meeting will be available, please watch the webstream for details. All meetings are streamed live at Saanich.ca/agendas

For further information, please contact the Finance Department at 250-475-1775 or email budget@saanich.ca

Finance Department

District of Saanich

770 Vernon Avenue

Victoria, BC V8X 2W7

budget@saanich.ca