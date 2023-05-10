Legal Notice: Esther Thomas

Esther Thomas – This is to notify you that your 2016 Dodge Journey R/T VIN# 3C4PDDFG6GT128853 has been abandoned at 5295 West Saanich Road since August 24th, 2022. You have refused to pay for the work performed on your vehicle at that time which was $213.58. Under the Repairers Lien Act & your failure to pay your bill, your vehicle will be sold 21 days after this notice.