Legal Notice Logo

May 10, 2023

Legal Notice: Esther Thomas

Esther Thomas – This is to notify you that your 2016 Dodge Journey R/T VIN# 3C4PDDFG6GT128853 has been abandoned at 5295 West Saanich Road since August 24th, 2022. You have refused to pay for the work performed on your vehicle at that time which was $213.58. Under the Repairers Lien Act & your failure to pay your bill, your vehicle will be sold 21 days after this notice.

Previous story
Warehouse Lien Act: Triple T Developments Ltd.

Just Posted

A row of single-family homes under construction in Colwood's Royal Bay development. The listing at 3376 Ryder Hesjedal Way starts at $1,047,134. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
The demise of single-family starter homes: What it takes to buy in Greater Victoria

Jennifer Loewe, a floral designer at Brown’s The Florist in Sidney, is getting ready for Mother’s Day. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Business blooming at Sidney florist ahead of Mother’s Day

Sooke resident Kris Snelling takes a win in the ring. The West Coast Wonder Women all-female international boxing tournament at the Sooke Community Hall is set for May 19-23. (Contributed by Jeff Scott Shaw)
All-female boxing tournament returns to Sooke featuring athletes from around the world

Isabel, left, Spencer and Simon take a break on the steps of their Oak Bay home. The Hoskins family hopes to raise awareness of Simon’s condition ahead of International MPS Awareness Day on May 15. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
A tale of 2 Simons: Oak Bay family embarks on rare disorder awareness campaign

Pop-up banner image