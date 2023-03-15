Notice of Proposed Telecommunications Facility or Tower Logo

March 15, 2023

PROPOSED ROGERS TELECOMMUNICATIONS FACILITY – 36.0-METER TALL MONOPOLE STRUCTURE

PROPOSED STRUCTURE: As part of the public consultation process required by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada and the District of Saanich, Rogers is inviting the public to comment on a proposed telecommunications facility consisting of a 36.0-meter tall monopole tower structure and ancillary radio equipment situated on privately-owned land in Saanich.

LOCATION: 1018 Beckwith Avenue, Victoria, BC V8X 3S4

COORDINATES: 48.481625, -123.367842

ANY PERSON may comment by close of business day on April 24th, 2023 with respect to this matter. Please submit any comments to the following contact:

ROGERS CONTACT:

Brian Gregg, SitePath Consulting Ltd.

PO Box 20138, Vancouver RPO, Fairview, BC V5Z 0C1 Phone: 778-870-1388

Email: briangregg@sitepathconsulting.com

