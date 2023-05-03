Legal Notice Warehouse Lien Act Logo

May 03, 2023

Warehouse Lien Act: Triple T Developments Ltd.

Notice is given that Triple T Developments Ltd., 3333 Tennyson Ave. will sell at its premises on May 17, 2023, the following vehicles for the purpose of satisfying the Warehouse Lien. Bids close at 1pm.

2009 Nissan Versa, V.I.N. #: 3N1BC13E49L464540

Owner: KAUR, KIRANDEEP, Debt: $1,262.22

1999 GMC Sierra 3500, V.I.N. #: 1GDJC34F2XF082165

Owner: WALKER, RANDY, Debt: $1,690.61

2004 Chevrolet Aveo, V.I.N. #: KL1TJ626X4B197033

Owner: RANKIN, ASHLEY, Debt: 2,258.76

2013 Hyundai Sonata, V.I.N. #: 5NPEB4ACXDH781859

Owner: JESPERSEN, ROWAN, Debt: $1,796.76

2004 Ford F150, V.I.N. #: 1FTRX14W04FA30402

Owner: 609668 B.C. LTD., Debt: $3,069.00

2009 Kawasaki KX250F, V.I.N. #: JKAKXMWC39A002873

Owner: WHITE BRANDON STANLEY, Debt: $1,130.00

