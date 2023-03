Warehouse Lien Act – Triple T Developments Ltd.

Notice is given that Triple T Developments Ltd., 3333 Tennyson Ave. will sell at its premises on April 5, 2023, the following vehicles for the purpose of satisfying the Warehouse Lien. Bids close at 11 am.

1995 5th Wheel Trailer V.I.N. #: 2T9T5S224S1014025 Owner: MCINNES, JOSHUA Debt: $3,873.95 2007 Mercedes C280 V.I.N. #: WDBRF92H77F921568 Owner: NAGY, JOHN Debt: $1,787.71 2020 Ford Fusion V.I.N. #: 3FA6P0RU7LR182575 Owner: MACNEIL, LAURA Debt: $2,464.29 White/Blue ShastaTravel trailer V.I.N. #: Unknown Owner: Unknown Debt: $1,809.85 2004 Volkswagen Jetta V.I.N. #: WVWSL21J04W068255 Owner: GARRISON, DOUGLAS Debt: $3,156.31 1986 Honda Shadow V.I.N. #: JH2RC1402GM300213 Owner: PIPERCEVIC, DAVOR Debt: $2,808.55