Notice is given that Triple T Developments Ltd., 3333 Tennyson Ave. will sell at its premises on March 1, 2023, the following vehicles for the purpose of satisfying the Warehouse Lien. Bids close at 11 am.

2000 Infiniti QX4, V.I.N. #: JNRAR07Y3YW082577

Owner: CRUZ, GOMEZ IVAN, Debt: $2,427.57

2003 Ford Focus, V.I.N. #: 1FAFP34303W267173

Owner: STILES, MICHAEL, Debt: $2,090.76