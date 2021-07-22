LETTER: $30 million for a birthday party

This year, the provincial government will spend $30 million to celebrate B.C.’s 150th year since joining Confederation. That is a shameful amount to spend in these times for a party.

Here’s an idea that shows B.C.’s commitment for the future – the province should buy 75 electric vehicles (at an average cost of $40,000) and use the $30 million to have a lottery to give the cars away to the people of B.C. This would be a lasting present that shows the people of B.C. that we will be here for the next party.

Chris Moss

Sooke

Letter to the Editor