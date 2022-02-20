LETTER: A musical antidote to COVID anxiety

Thank you Peninsula News Review for addressing in your recent editorial, the anxiety many of us are currently experiencing. We feel fortunate to be hosting a free, weekly virtual music sharing session on Zoom called “Feel-Good Songs” to help people feel uplifted and connected during these challenging times. Music is a powerful force for combatting anxiety while triggering positive memories and emotions.

Although the sessions originate here in Sidney, participants are from many parts of the Island and beyond.

This is an initiative of West Coast Reach Association (REACH!), a local non-profit organization and charity celebrating inclusion and diversity through music and the performing arts.

Anyone interested in more information can email: westcoastreach@gmail.com or view the website: www.westcoastreach.org/. Thank you PNR for the good work you do for the community.

Peter and Anne-Marie Brimacombe

Sidney