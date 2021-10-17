Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Anti-vaxxers not getting the message

The term “anti-vaxxer” has been associated with negative responses such as ignorant, selfish, misinformed and others too harsh to say. As such, it appears these people are changing their description to pro-choice to lessen the stigma of anti-vaxxer.

I think these 15 percenters need to understand the following: COVID is real and millions have died. The current majority of deaths are unvaccinated people of all ages.

Your pro-choice stance works for the grocery store you go to or the movie you want to see or the colour of your hair. It doesn’t apply to not doing what is best for the human race. The sad fact is more of you will continue to die until you figure it out.

Wayne Messer

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Overwhelmed by surprise gift

Just Posted

A cluster of brown bats in Canoe Creek near Nanaimo exhibit white-nose syndrome, a deadly fungus. BatWeek in Greater Victoria aims to appreciate and educate the community about bats, Oct. 24 to 31. (Photo courtesy of Habitat Acquisition Trust)
BatWeek in Greater Victoria spreads education about tiny flying mammals

Families in Saanich will have access to $1 recreation passes until the end of the Halloween season. (Black Press Media file photo)
Trick-or-treat Saanich recreation passes a healthy alternative during spooky season

While still working on gathering in-person, the Oak Bay Toastmasters club meets every Tuesday. (Courtesy Oak Bay Toastmasters)
Shift online closes some windows, opens other doors for Oak Bay Toastmasters

Owners Garvin, left, and Shanon Tse outside Helmcken Market on Oct. 15, its last day in business after 48 years. Community members gathered outside the View Royal market to show their appreciation. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
View Royal thanks Helmcken Market for its friendly legacy as the store closes after 48 years