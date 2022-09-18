Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Ask tough questions of candidates in municipal election

Mayor Stew Young and several current councillors announced they were running in the next election under the banner of Community First. I have several questions.

If Community First is listening to the community why was their announcement in a private room invitation only instead of out in the community? If Community First is making preserving tree canopy a priority, why did they vote against a tree retention policy? If Community First is about improving livability in Langford why have they been ignoring the lack of infrastructure? If Community First is about providing more affordable housing why are the majority of the current approved developments market-priced housing? And if they are trying to encourage family recreational opportunities why are they promoting mostly pay-to-play activities?

The most important thing is that everyone vote, just make sure it’s an informed vote. Ask tough questions of the people who want to represent you.

Linda Webb

Langford

LETTER: Sidney council should pump brakes on roundabout commitment

