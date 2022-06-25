LETTER: Ban dogs in urban wild parks

In response to Mr. Walker’s letter of June 16, what does he think dogs are but human infringement? And one that does sufficient damage that many park systems ban it (including the national parks in the U.S.) to protect the environment?

The research is clear: dogs have a disproportionate impact on wildlife compared to most of the activities he lists. With urban parks, the question is finding ways to minimize impact, not eliminate it. Removing dogs is an easy way to make a huge, ongoing improvement in the natural environment, which also has a positive impact on other beach users who don’t own dogs.

In other words, if we’re serious about environmental protection, it’s past time we banned dogs in our urban wild parks.

Garrett Therrien

Oak Bay