LETTER: Barriers to medical treatment access prompt vaccine avoidance

We would like to explain why we do not want to have a COVID-19 vaccine.

We moved to James Bay in January 2021. We have applied for our Medical Service Plan (MSP) cards and have discovered that in James Bay we need to be “attached” to an urgent care clinic to make an appointment with a doctor. Otherwise, we need to line up each and every day to try and register for the possibility of getting an appointment that day.

On Monday to Friday, we need to line up starting from 11 a.m. to register at 3:30 p.m. for admission to 4 p.m. appointments that may occur. On weekends and holidays, we need to line up starting from 5 a.m. to register at 8:30 admission to 4 p.m. appointments that may occur. We have tried to do this several times with no success (i.e. always at capacity).

Both of us have had to go to the emergency room at Royal Jubilee Hospital just to get any kind of service. There is no hope of any help otherwise.

So we ask, why would we ever get a vaccine for COVID-19 if we cannot get any medical help if we had a reaction?

Lynn Latulippe

Victoria

Coronavirusvaccines