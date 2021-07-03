Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Bike path connection easy to follow

A letter writer said that, while trying to cycle from the Harbour Road bike path to the south side of the Johnson Street Bridge, she found herself in oncoming traffic when the bike lane abruptly ended. I have no idea what she is talking about.

I make this trip every day, and it couldn’t be easier. From the Harbour Road bike lane, you have two choices. You can continue on the bike-only path on the north side of the bridge, which then connects directly with the Pandora bike lanes, or you can take the bike/pedestrian overpass over Esquimalt Road, where another bike path connects directly with the eastbound bike lane on the south side of the bridge road deck. Both options are entirely on bike lanes, and neither option involves cycling into oncoming traffic.

Steven Murray

Victoria

