LETTER: Blown away by lawn-care noise

When is Oak Bay going to smarten up. I get up this morning, pour myself a cup of coffee, get the paper and sit down to read… immediately two neighbours with commercial lawn care companies show up and the first thing they do is turn on their gas-powered leaf blowers.

It’s already 17 degrees outside, but now I have to shut all my double-paned windows and put in my earplugs so at least I can hear myself think. And what are they blowing? Not leaves but dirt, grass cuttings, blossoms off the driveways, sidewalks and porches. And where are they blowing this? Into the street and hitting the side of passing cars or into my yard.

As usual, these people are too lazy to pick up a broom or rake and clean up after themselves. Oh, and did I tell you the best part, they go on and on with these terrible machines polluting the air and making a horrible racket. From what I understand the noise is over 100 decibels. Damage to your ears starts at 85 decibels.

When is this going to end? I understand Saanich is thinking about putting an end to this, come on Oak Bay get with it.

Andrew Madding

Oak Bay

