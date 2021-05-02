LETTER: Car museum could rev up Langford economy

Congratulations to Langford, B.C.’s fastest growing community and recently ranked as the Most Resilient City and Best Place to Work in British Columbia.

Regarding the space across from Costco, I’m offering a few ideas. With the Maritime Museum not going ahead, this should be in Victoria on the water with ships moored, students learning water safety and an educational focus on marine life. So in Langford, I suggest building a classic car museum that also focuses on the future of the automobile. With so many great old cars stored at home, it would be a great way to showcase these classics.

With the booming film industry and the possibility of a movie studio being built here, offer the theatre and supply the cars to them. Also as an educational component, have the high schools bring in the automotive students to build or rebuild a automobile and have the university program test drive their electric/solar cars of the future.

Seeing that there will be a race track here in the future, bring in the racing teams and bring in the Deuces. The hotels will be full. Do a Saturday night hot rod and costume showcase. Build the auditorium/ theatre and feature classic car films viewings of the Formula A races and NASCAR.

During the wet months, bring in the bands related to the theme, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys or Dick Dale who have played here before. The combination of these activities along with the selling of related T-shirts and merchandise will bring in revenue. I think that this will bring in people and be of interest to the young and old, and maybe the vehicle of the future might be developed in Langford.

Robert Edwards

Langford