LETTER: Choose the best candidate regardless of residence

I disagree with the letter from Trevor Amon about his position on running for mayor in a city where you are not a resident.

Not only does it not break any rules but a candidate may have a business in the city or even own property there. Decisions of the council including the mayor could have a big effect on their tax dollar and they should have every right to participate if they are willing to.

People should vote on who they believe would do the best job and not base their vote on residency.

John Greaves

Victoria