Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Community benefits a two-way street

I read your recent article relative to a North Saanich councillor’s assertion that Sidney survives because of North Saanich. I quickly made sure of the date of publishing (June 30) thinking perhaps this was an April Fool’s joke.

Whatever he was thinking is uncertain. Perhaps some research would be in order to determine how many businesses and/or properties in the Town of Sidney are owned and operated by residents of North Saanich. It might startle the good councillor to know that he and the citizens of his municipality are also supporting his constituents.

The matter of road improvements and the cost-sharing agreement between the two municipalities and the Victoria Airport Authority certainly appears to be fair in my opinion. VAA is the landlord and the proposed Amazon facility is the tenant who no doubt will be providing financial assistance through its lease payment.

I hope our town will survive if all the North Saanich people decide to shop elsewhere.

Bob Lougheed

Sidney

Previous story
LETTER: Deconstruction bylaw builds bureaucracy

Just Posted

Central Saanich Police are asking the public to help locate Nathaniel Watters, who was last seen early Friday morning. (Courtesy Central Saanich Police Service)
Central Saanich Police seek help locating missing man

A woman is facing recommended charges related to impaired driving after VicPD responded to a report of a car in a pond off Dallas Road Friday night. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Woman arrested after car drives into Victoria pond

The BC Securities Commission has ordered a Victoria man to pay $30,000 as part of a settlement after he was found to be providing financial services without proper registration under the Securities Act. (Pixabay)
Victoria man to pay $30K in settlement with B.C. Securities Commission

Peter Mingrone aspires to emulate his favourite grand masters when he plays chess. (Photo courtesy of Peter Mingrone)
‘There’s no luck in chess’: UVic student, 22, takes first place at Canada Day tournament