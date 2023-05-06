LETTER: Community needs reliable information on the OCP process

We all have the right to access and understand evidence, especially when that evidence is being used to make decisions that impact our lives. However, knowing what evidence to trust is not easy in today’s complicated information landscape.

On the one hand, social media outlets can provide forums for the exchange of ideas and information, but on the other hand, the lack of accountability can lead to extreme positions and misinformation.

In life before the internet, we received information from newspapers, radio and television. In most cases, an investigative reporter would tell both sides of a story and the article would be based on research and peer review.

Now with social media, anyone can report on the news and post their perspectives.

The North Saanich Residents Association (NSRA) has been reflecting on the process of engaging citizens in the update of the official community plan (OCP).

The discourse in social media gives the impression that our community is deeply divided on the OCP process and in particular what approach we should take to housing.

I believe the community is strongly united on issues such as: adhering to the Regional Growth Strategy as agreed to in partnership with all the CRD municipalities; greenspace; protecting the environment; sustainability; affordable housing; and protecting and enhancing our agricultural potential.

Our community engagement on the OCP should be seen as a privilege that we should cherish and embrace. It’s not a process that needs to divide our community. By providing the tools to think critically about information and discern the reliability of the evidence we encounter, we can improve our collective capacity for informed decision-making and civic engagement.

We believe watching council meetings, checking the district’s website, reading the abstracts of council meetings and council summaries we provide and checking the resources that we post on our PlaceSpeak website ought to be the primary sources of information. From there residents can make informed decisions and participate in civil dialogue.

John Kafka

On behalf of the NSRA board of directors