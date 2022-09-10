LETTER: Consider the Peninsula’s environment when casting your vote

For the last few years, a number of community organizations have been promoting a bioregional planning framework for the Saanich Peninsula. This framework outlines an integrated approach for management through the lens of the environment – inspired by two concepts:

The environment does not follow jurisdictional boundaries.

The natural environment is an integral part of the health and well-being of the Peninsula community.

These organizations have promoted the importance of incorporating this bioregional approach into the updated official community plans (OCPs) of Central Saanich, Sidney and North Saanich. To a large extent they have been successful, as each of the three revised OCPs – to one degree or another – recognize the importance of working toward a common vision to guide the actions, initiatives and policies that support the future health, and ultimately the cultures and interests within the Peninsula community.

As we all approach the Oct. 15 municipal election to choose your mayor and council, it is your responsibility as a member of the community to vote. It is also critical that when you vote you support candidates who care about the environment and will represent the community as if it matters.

On Oct. 15 when you step into the ballot box, please consider these principles: Collaborating across jurisdictions and having a Peninsula-wide vision. Honouring and respecting the Peninsula’s First Nations. Applying a climate lens for all decision-making. Protecting the environment and conserving agricultural lands. Pursuing policy measures that protect natural shorelines. Managing natural assets to carry out necessary services. Supporting landscape connectivity for wildlife and vulnerable species.

On Oct. 15 when you vote think about where you live and how much you love living here; and cast your vote accordingly.

For more information: www.placespeak.com/bioregionalframework.

Together, we can make a difference.

Bob Peart

North Saanich