letter

LETTER: Cooling on climate change

There is so much emphasis on global warming, neglecting that climate change is cyclic, not linear, and Earth has had eight consecutive years of global cooling thus far, (Greenland ice mass growing, Antarctic hit -80 C ) with much more being forecast, such as …

“By about 2030-2040, the sun will experience a new grand solar minimum. During the previous grand solar minima — i.e. the Sporer Minimum (ca 1440-1460), the Maunder Minimum (ca 1687-1703) and the Dalton Minimum (ca 1809-1821) — the climatic conditions deteriorated into Little Ice Age periods.”

Ken Lane

Saanich

Previous story
Letter: Alcohol is also a killer and destroys lives

Just Posted

Ami and Leeam Dagan enjoy some ribs Friday at Esquimalt Ribfest. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Esquimalt Ribfest brings the meat this weekend

Victoria says the time commitments of VicPD officers waiting in hospitals for mental health assessments puts a burden on police resources, and security guards with the special constable designation could take over the duties to alleviate the issue. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria pleas for end of police supervision of Mental Health Act detainees

Former North Saanich councillor Jack Thornburn, local property owner Renate Herberger and Jim Cuthbert, a registered professional biologist, belong to a coalition concerned about the potential loss of trees on a Rosborough Road property. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Coalition concerned with loss of trees on North Saanich property

Premier John Horgan looks on as the rendering of the new postsecondary campus in Langford is unveiled at the announcement on Aug. 3. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford post-secondary campus gets green light from council