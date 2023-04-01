LETTER: Council opening the door to high-priced housing

Thank you Saanich News for continuing to publish letters from Saanich citizens exposing the many fronts on which developers and certain councillors are cooperating to turn Saanich into Vancouver-lite. They are working hand-in-hand to bypass OCPs and LAPs in order to build overpriced condos and townhomes that are unaffordable for Saanich families of ordinary means.

In the recent case of the controversial Rainbow Street/Swan Hill project, the developer acknowledged that their townhomes would not be affordable as defined by Saanich’s own 2020 Housing Needs report. This fact was also highlighted in the planning report for this project. Yet the mayor and certain councillors continue to make statements in support of this project.

This developer continues to take property out of circulation for high-density, high-end housing meant solely to generate maximum profit. This guarantees that the housing crisis gets worse, not better, over time. And, this developer is one of many carrying on with the profiteering.

Saanich citizens are starting to realize that some of their councillors have forgotten who it is that they are supposed to be serving. Hopefully, we can minimize the damage they inflict until the end of their term when we can relegate them to history.

Michael Laplante

Saanich