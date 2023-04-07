Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Councillor’s contributions will be missed

I would like to thank Brett Smyth for the years of public service that he provided the people of North Saanich as a councillor.

It would be impossible to measure the hours he gave us, determined to do the right thing and make the right decisions affecting us to the best of his ability. His presence, experience and wisdom at the council table over more than four years is a great loss to all of us. Brett is a man of high integrity and an encyclopedia of wisdom and humour. I will miss his “sage advice,” as he would put it.

Men like you are rare, my friend.

Jack McClintock

North Saanich councillor

LETTER: Fee should be imposed for freighter anchorages

