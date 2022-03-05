LETTER: Dangerous Saanich intersections in need of quick fix

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Saanich recently installed “quick fix” road safety improvements on a dangerous stretch of Cedar Hill X Road. The improvements were installed at the intersection of Cedar Hill X Road and Merriman where Kaydence Bourque was killed in November. Paul O’Callaghan was seriously injured in this same intersection when he was struck while riding his bike earlier this month.

In response to this tragedy and serious injury, Saanich installed delineators, flashing crosswalk beacons, overhead lighting and signage. While these are not long-term solutions, Better Mobility Saanich appreciates the changes as they will help to improve safety and prevent another road death or serious injury.

Prior to last year’s tragedy, ICBC recorded six serious incidents since 2016 on Cedar Hill X Road. Rather than wait to respond after another serious incident, Saanich can use ICBC data to assess other high-risk crossings and corridors and proactively apply these quick fix road treatments.

Most of the “quick fix” improvements cost a few thousand dollars and took two days to install. If Saanich applied that same approach to all high-risk crossings and corridors, the municipality could fix 100 of our most dangerous roadways for a few hundred thousand dollars in one year alone.

We encourage Saanich to apply a more proactive approach by implementing “quick fix” solutions on other dangerous crossings and corridors. It will save lives and mean that people can get home to their loved ones safely.

Dean Murdock

Better Mobility Saanich

