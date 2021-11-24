LETTER: David Suzuki incites violence

I used to think that David Suzuki was working to protect the environment. I was wrong!

After the statements he recently made about blowing up pipelines and trying to incite violence, he is nothing but a terrorist and should be placed on a no-fly list and a terrorist watch list.

If anything happens to any pipeline, he should be arrested and charged as a terrorist. He might not have done it, but he incited someone else to do his dirty work.

Darcy Widrick

Sooke


