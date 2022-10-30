LETTER: Decades of unrestrained development

I live on the boundary with Langford and suffer from the blasting, machinery noise, the trucks, etc. as the projects on Latoria, Centre Mountain, above Willing Pond, etc. proceed with reckless abandon.

Never in all my years being associated with the home building industry have I seen such a total disregard for natural surroundings. Changing water courses, drainage patterns, destroying any kind of ecological advantage filtering water on its way to the water table (aquifer).

Instead, projects get rid of water in its most expedient form, channeled away from the natural course into fast-flowing runoff ditches that do little to slow water down for seepage and filtering into aquifer 606.

Thank you mayor, for the result of your 20 years of effort in the name of reducing red tape.

Richard Hopkins

Metchosin