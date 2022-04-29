LETTER: Decision-makers missing obvious cause of traffic woes

Adjusting the traffic light timing on Sooke Road will not affect the congestion problem. Rerouting school buses and parents away from the main roads while transporting children to and from school will not make a difference either.

It’s natural to think of Sooke as a suburb of Victoria, much like View Royal, Colwood and Langford. Sooke is more like an island – a community with limited-capacity access. This limited-capacity access is not going to change.

It’s time that the politicians and planners change their thinking and planning to reflect this reality. Continuing to fill neighbourhoods with houses on 3,000 square-foot lots will make what is already a barely tolerable congestion problem into a completely intolerable one. It will ruin this lovely community.

Peter Rambo

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the EditorSookeWest Shore

Previous story
LETTER: Options for decreasing congestion on Sooke Road

Just Posted

Victoria fire crews battle a blaze at View Towers in Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Victoria firefighters pluck man from balcony in apartment building blaze

Beach-goers are asked to use caution and keep a distance from a moulting seal at Gonzales Beach. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
Victoria beach-goers asked to stay away from moulting seal

The City of Victoria has announced it is receiving funding from the provincial and federal governments to the tune of $2.4 million to help cover the costs of upgrades at Topaz Park. (Black Press Media file photo)
Province, feds pitch in $2.4M for upgrades to Victoria’s Topaz Park

The Township of Esquimalt is seeking input from residents on policing in the community as council decides whether or not to renew the existing Policing Framework Agreement by the end of the year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Public to inform Esquimalt’s decision on renewal of policing agreement