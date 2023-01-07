Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Defeated candidate seems bitter

I have never written to a newspaper before but feel I must register how very disappointed I am that you would print a letter that resembles hate mail to me.

Mr. Weisenberger attempted to achieve the position of mayor in North Saanich and was easily defeated by Mr. Jones in the October election. He is obviously very bitter in defeat and is attempting to stir up trouble with this letter. The letter achieves nothing good and only reinforces the fact that Mr. Weisenberger is a very bitter loser.

Christine Richards

North Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Langford tree bylaw cuts public out of the process

Just Posted

Yellow Cab of Victoria stopped accepting Taxi Saver coupons Jan. 1. (Black Press Media Staff)
Yellow Cab of Victoria stops accepting Taxi Saver Coupons

The Canada sign in Victoria’s Inner Harbour is pictured in early 2023. Canada accepted a record number of immigrants in 2022. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Immigration key to Greater Victoria’s economy as Canada set record in 2022

Protestors from the Victoria Peace Coalition gathered January 7 on the corner of Government Street and Humboldt Street to protest against the federal purchase of 88 fighter-jets. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Nationwide rally opposing purchase of fighter-jets touches down in Victoria

Michael Joya last spoke to his family January 5, and police are asking for the public’s help to find him. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
Saanich police searching for missing 45-year-old man