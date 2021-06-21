Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Development carries high cost to Saanich

Couns. Plant and Chambers ended the June 15 public hearing on the 242-unit Doral Forest Park with some very pertinent questions to Saanich staff. While their line of questioning appeared quite dissimilar on the surface, they were actually asking the same question in different ways.

“Will this proposed development yield a net cost or benefit to the Royal Oak neighbourhood and Saanich taxpayers?”

Coun. Chambers enquired whether staff recommend rejecting the project, in part, because the community amenity contributions offered are insufficient to justify the extremely high density bonusing requested by the applicant, and the answer was yes. The $2,900 per unit being offered is actually below the current standard of $3,000 to $5,000 per unit. Additionally, no analysis has been done to objectively determine an appropriate amount, as is now required in Saanich for the type of development contemplated.

Coun. Plant asked staff to explain the reasons why they support the applicant-sponsored traffic impact study, which was followed by a long pause and a brief, unintelligible response. To the surprise of Saanich staff, who appear to have rubber-stamped the report, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) disagrees, and most importantly, maintains that the proposed development will contribute to traffic gridlock, already near capacity adjacent intersections.

MoTI also outlined that Saanich taxpayers would be on the hook for intersection upgrades as a result of high-density developments such as Doral. This is likely to easily surpass the $20,000 contribution that the applicant has offered toward the Viewmont Avenue bikeway.

There is an additional complicating factor noted in the MoTI memo, in that the provision of emergency services at the soon-to-be-expanded Fire Station No. 2 (which will require an intersection reconfiguration itself) could be jeopardized, as well as the continued safe and efficient operation of BC Transit’s Royal Oak exchange. These potentially substantive impacts dismayingly appear to not even have been considered, let alone quantified.

And so, how can our elected decision-makers responsibly decide the fate of the Doral concept when so much crucial information is lacking? If the line of questioning by the councillors is any indication, thankfully they appear poised to make a decision that is in the best interest of Royal Oak and Saanich.

Danny Foster

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Trudeau can find his own tent

Just Posted

University of Victoria researchers received more than $9 million from the federal government for projects that aim to advance big ideas, discoveries and innovations. (Photo courtesy of UVic)
University of Victoria research boosted with more than $9 million in federal funding

The research funding will support a wide range of projects and study

LeoVegas's promotional art for their survey of Canada's funniest proviences (LeoJoker)
B.C. second-funniest province in Canada: online survey

Dry humour popular with B.C. residents – we’re also boisterous laughers

Coun. Bob Thompson wants authorities to delay the June 30 deadline for submissions to BC Housing’s request-for-proposal to run the supportive housing project at Prosser Road. (Black Press Media File)
Central Saanich calls for delay in supportive housing project deadline

Municipality wants more say in eventual choice of contractor to run supportive housing project

Two volunteers work to sieve a sample of sand and ocean water through a filter, capturing any potential microplastics. (Courtesy of Ocean Diagnostics)
Victoria startup making waves in microplastics research

New products from Ocean Diagnostics will make research faster, more affordable

Chef Trevor Randle leads a June 21 online cooking featuring recipes – beef zesty lettuce wraps, blueberry strudel and blueberry spritzer. (Courtesy We Heart Local BC)
Free online cooking course explores B.C. blueberries and beef

Chef Trevor Randle calls them the province’s most flavourful foods

Jesse Roper tackles weeds in his garden to kick off the 2021 season of What’s In My Garden Man? (YouTube/Whats In My Garden)
VIDEO: Metchosin singer-songwriter Jesse Roper invites gardeners into his plot

What’s In My Garden, Man? kicks off with the poop on compost

Vegas Golden Knights’ Nicolas Roy scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during overtime game 4 NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action in Montreal, Sunday, June 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Roy tallies OT winner as Vegas beats Montreal 2-1 to even NHL semifinal at 2-2

Game 5 set for Tuesday in Las Vegas

FILE – Most lanes remain closed at the Peace Arch border crossing into the U.S. from Canada, where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Feds to issue update on border measures for fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents

Border with U.S. to remain closed to most until at least July 21

A portion of the George Road wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C. in this Friday, June 18, 2021 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Blaze near Lytton spread across steep terrain, says BC Wildfire Service

Fire began Wednesday and is suspected to be human-caused, but remains under investigation

Blair Lebsack, owner of RGE RD restaurant, poses for a portrait in the dining room, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. Canadian restaurants are having to find ways to deal with the rising cost of food. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canadian restaurateurs grapple with rising food costs, menu prices expected to rise

Restaurants are a low margin industry, so there’s not a lot of room to work in additional costs

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Fort St. John man arrested after allegedly inviting sexual touching from children

Two children reported the incident to a trusted adult right away

A Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Parksville for the June 19, 2021 draw is a $3M winner. (Submitted photo)
Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $3M purchased on Vancouver Island

Lottery prize winners have 52 weeks to claim jackpot

Barbara Violo, pharmacist and owner of The Junction Chemist Pharmacy, draws up a dose behind vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on the counter, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. An independent vaccine tracker website founded by a University of Saskatchewan student says just over 20 per cent of eligible Canadians — those 12 years old and above — are now fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
At least 20% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated, 75% with one dose: data

Earlier projections for reopening at this milestone didn’t include Delta variant

This undated file photo provided by Ernie Carswell & Partners shows the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of The Brady Bunch in Los Angeles. Do you know the occupation of Mike Brady, the father in this show about a blended family? (Anthony Barcelo/Ernie Carswell & Partners via AP, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of dad on Father’s Day

How much do you know about famous fathers?

Most Read