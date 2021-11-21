Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Development would dominate Sidney skyline

Sidney’s seaside character is under threat. The enormous five-storey buildings proposed to replace the quiet Cedarwood motel on Lochside Drive would loom over the adjacent residential neighbourhood. But the many downsides to this project are not just local neighbourhood issues – they affect all Sidney residents and visitors.

This excessive overdevelopment would harm the charming nature of the southern approach to Sidney along Lochside Drive. It would also seriously damage the visual impression of Sidney’s shoreline as seen from the water, making us a far less attractive town to visit and stay.

Sidney has made Lochside Drive a gentle and beautiful introduction to the town, with many amenities such as the seawall walk, attractive plantings, public boat ramp, pullout ocean viewpoints, and Tulista and Iroquois parks, encouraging folks to linger in Sidney and not speed on to Victoria. Seen from the water, the Cedarwood redevelopment would visually rival Sidney’s downtown, a very unwelcome distortion of our skyline.

Sidney’s beautiful road and sea approaches must not be dominated and interrupted by gigantic buildings of such inappropriate height and size that they would be excessive even for downtown.

The developer is attempting to fast-track approval of these monstrosities with an OCP amendment application before Christmas. If this tactic succeeds the new OCP will be stillborn even before its first draft is issued. I call on Sidney mayor and council to make sure resident concerns are heard and addressed.

Sidney by the Sea is not just a catchphrase – it reflects values deeply held by residents. It must not be lost to developer hubris, greed, and overreach.

Gerald Moffat

Sidney

Previous story
LETTER: Neighbour’s clearing of storm drains appreciated

Just Posted

Aboubakar Idriss speaks during a previous Employment Opportunity Exchange. The event returns on Nov. 23 with the goal of helping newcomers and employers connect and learn together. (Photo Courtesy of John-Evan Snow)
Victoria newcomer employment event returns Nov. 23

Saanich Coun. Judy Brownoff was well received speaking about the district’s efforts, at the international Age-friendly Cities and Communities Summit, held recently in a virtual format. (Black Press Media file photo)
Councillor shares Saanich’s age-friendly actions at international conference

A Cowichan player matches an Oak Bay player during the Island AAA field hockey final Nov. 1 at the Cowichan Sportsplex. (Kevin Rothbauer/Black Press Media)
Oak Bay High takes B.C. field hockey title 3 straight in best-of-5 shootout

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will soon remove a burnt out RV on Sooke Road. (File - Metro-Creative)
Burnt out RV removal delayed; province working on plan