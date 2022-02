I had to laugh at the idea that restaurant dining can be romantic.

I don’t know about you, but I like to be able to hear my table companion while enjoying a special meal. Alas, the prevalent decor of restaurants – all hard surfaces, nothing to absorb sound – and loud music often make conversation impossible.

However excellent the meal, this does detract from the experience. Of course, one can always listen to the diners shouting at each other at the nearby tables.

Alyse Frampton

Oak Bay