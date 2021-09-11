Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Dogs must be kept under control on trails

I read with interest the two letters in the Sept. 1 issue of the Saanich News. As it happens, my daughter was walking through Mount Douglas Park that morning as she often does. She passed two women walking a dog. As she passed, the dog turned and grabbed my daughter in the leg. The lady in “control” of the dog was a friend of the owner who was also there. The owner immediately took control of the dog.

During the discussion, it was disclosed they had a muzzle for the dog but decided to remove it while walking the trails. If the owner knows the dog will nip or bite, why would you remove the muzzle to walk the trails?

I hate to think what might have happened if the dog had been off leash and running free.

Harry Felsing

Saanich

