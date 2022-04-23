Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Donate the right way

Canadian Red Cross has a sign up that says, “Together we can do more, help support Ukrainian Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. We will match all contributions up to $100,000.”

Really, that’s it? And where will the $100,000 go? A quick reference shows the Red Cross has approximately $300 million of donated money in emergency funds in the bank, probably much more than that. By my calculations, $100,000 is 0.033 per cent of $300 million.

Hoarded money in the bank does not help anybody, and if the Ukrainian situation isn’t an emergency, then I don’t know what is.

In contrast, there are children in the UK, selling cookies and cupcakes, with 100 per cent of their proceeds going towards buying medical supplies, and their parents are buying and refurbishing ambulances and driving those medical supplies to Ukraine by themselves. Now that is doing more. My money is going to those kids.

John Ianson

Victoria

Previous story
Legendary Lafleur was an inspiration for a generation of Canadians

Just Posted

Jim Townley, president of Fresh Cup Roastery Cafe in Central Saanich, stands behind the counter of the business’ expanded service and production area. The business closed for a month in January to undergo renovations. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Fresh Cup Roastery Cafe in Central Saanich brews up improvements

Dancers from Kathy White’s Island Highland Dance Academy competed at the Western Canada Open Championship in Kamloops March 26 and 27, taking home a combined 51 medals and a trophy. (Photo Courtesy of Kathy White)
Langford Highland dancers enjoying competition success

Martin Cownden, president of the Oak Bay Business Improvement Association and Ken Marquardt of the former Sweet Delights get a taste of cotton candy ahead of the 2018 Spring Nosh. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay businesses abuzz with excitement over returning events

Premier John Horgan and Langford Mayor Stew Young lend a hand restocking Glen Lake with rainbow trout Friday afternoon at an Earth Day event organized by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Premier, mayor, children help restock trout at Langford’s Glen Lake