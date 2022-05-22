letter

LETTER: Drivers are what create hazards on Highway 14

At one time I thought Premier John Horgan was good for B.C., however, when he stated Highway 14 was a bad road I thought he may have lost it. There really are no bad roads, it is the lawbreakers that are what’s bad on a road.

I mean has anyone seen a road jump up in front of a car and yell, got ya. Not likely unless they are on something. Yet all this money is being spent to destroy a scenic piece of Vancouver Island. I’ve driven that road for more than 26 years and never had an accident on it. Nor have any of the other people I know who have driven it for more years than I have.

Now he has put a museum ahead of some things far more important. The health of those needing safe hospitals and safe schools for children.

Barb Norton

Sooke

Previous story
LETTER: Development destroying community’s charm

Just Posted

Monterey Recreation Centre in Oak Bay celebrates its golden anniversary in September. The party was delayed a year due to pandemic restrictions. (Black Press Media file photo)
Delayed dinner, dance party on tap after Oak Bay recreation centre turns 50

Members of the local tech community gathered at Checkfront’s new downtown Victoria headquarters for an open house, but also for a fundraiser assisting those affected by the war in Ukraine. (Courtesy of Checkfront)
Greater Victoria tech community pulls together for Ukraine

Ben Todd competes in the weight for distance competition at the Victoria Highland Games and Celtic Festival in Topaz Park on May 22, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Highland Games return to Topaz Park

Lead cast members for the upcoming Colquitz middle school production of Newsies gather around some set pieces, including an articulating printing press. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Saanich fine arts teacher still making the news