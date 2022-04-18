LETTER: Elephant in the room is crawling along Highway 14

Sooke is limited in its human carrying capacity by being dependent upon a two-lane road feeding traffic from both ends of Highway 14.

Municipal elected officials and planners seem to have missed the workshop on the carrying capacity of a two-lane road. Instead, we get “happy talk” about electric vehicle charging stations.

We have already exceeded the traffic volume a two-lane road can handle. It will only get worse.

Look around at all the new development being built now and in the near future. The elephant in the room is here, and it’s crawling along Highway 14.

John Boquist

Sooke

