LETTER: Eliminating poverty takes global effort

In the March 2 Peninsula News we read under Our View about the shocking situation of child poverty in B.C. and Canada.

On March 24, buildings were lit up red to signify End TB World Day. Tuberculosis is a preventable disease often still occurring in poverty-stricken homes and areas around the world.

In other news, we daily hear or read about poverty situations such as over 2,000 children starving to death or dying from preventable diseases in Yemen on a monthly basis.

My view is that all of us need to continue to appeal to our local, provincial and federal governments to act. Since we have become a global world, we need to think of all and figure out how best to stop poverty worldwide.

Lennor Stieda

Central Saanich