Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Emergency Act no laughing matter

The cartoon in the Nov. 3 paper was something I could do without.

This inquiry into the necessity of the Emergencies Act is a finger-pointing exercise at best.

During the FLQ crisis Trudeau the Elder imposed the War Measures Act for 11 weeks. The only Canadians impacted by that were the criminal element. The British ambassador was rescued. Unfortunately, Pierre LaPorte was kidnapped and murdered.

Jean Chretien backed up the Securite de Quebec with the army and resolved Oka.

Throughout the pandemic, truckers were saints on wheels according to Trudeau. They kept us fed, kept medical supplies moving, kept us warm. Some things we take for granted were in short supply but remember, 80-90 per cent of all things we consume are moved by a truck driver.

When he announced truck drivers had to be vaccinated, Trudeau made them pariahs. Ipso facto you got the occupation.

At that time, using federal government data and press statements by the government, the 38-day period prior to this edict, random testing at airports caught 0.1 per cent of all inbound air passengers with COVID on the random testing – 639 cases.

The highest stated number of truckers entering Canada was unclear, as some said 12,000 daily, others 24,000 which could be in and out. But using 24,000 and the airport data, 24 cases would have been caught over 38 days when 6,500-7,000 new cases per day were being reported across Canada.

Was the Emergencies Act needed? No, not if Trudeau used his data and realized that the truckers would have been statistically insignificant in the big picture and not worth talking about.

Millions will be spent on the inquiry that could be better spent elsewhere and, in the end, it will change nothing. The citizens of Ottawa I think would agree it was necessary.

Alex Currie

North Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Global effort making difference in fight against polio

Just Posted

Patrick Oystryk, senior planner with MODUS, said his company understands the importance of an OCP and the passion that comes with policy changes that can impact neighbourhoods. (Photo courtesy of Paige Gibson)
Company drafting new OCP in North Saanich welcomes community input after election

The transportation sector was among the sectors adding jobs in Greater Victoria in October. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
October sees unemployment rate drop to 4.3 per cent

Members of the University of Victoria woman’s field hockey team celebrating their national championship win on Saturday (Nov. 5) (Courtesy AP Shutter)
Dynastic duo earns fitting field hockey swansong

Chalet Road, here seen damaged in Nov. 2021, has reopened on Nov. 1 (Photo courtesy of David Tonken)
Road damaged almost exactly a year ago reopens in North Saanich

Pop-up banner image