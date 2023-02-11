Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Exhausted by anti-vehicle policies

It comes as no surprise that exhaust pollution is affecting people’s health. And I am certain we know why. If not let’s examine the causes – and there are many.

Firstly, motor vehicle population in the CRD has increased dramatically in the last 20 years. In recent years there have been road closures for bike lanes, restaurant patios and traffic calming. There have been more traffic lights installed including those for bicycles wanting to cross busy streets. Bay Street is one example where traffic sits at a red light while one bicycle travels across. Or traffic waiting to make a right turn off Pandora because a bicycle, even though there may be none, has the right of way.

The former mayor of Victoria apparently had a hatred of motor vehicles and to me was the biggest cause for traffic jams and idling, polluting vehicles.

William Jesse

Oak Bay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Dog owners should speak up on need for off-leash parks

Just Posted

An eagles nest in a tree near Wallace Drive in Saanich is the source of concern for residents who worry a new sewer line will put the protected bird in peril. (Courtesy of Wayne Joslin)
Threat to eagle’s nest delays work on Central Saanich sewer line

Rogers Elementary in Saanich as seen on Friday, Feb. 10. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
‘We are devastated’: SD61 boots Saanich child-care centre after 32 years

A rendering of Starlight Developments’ proposal for a 1,600-unit rental project on Yates Street from Quadra to Cook streets. (Courtesy of Starlight Developments)
Council holding special meeting Monday on 1,600-unit Harris Green Village project

BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau listens to Dr. Alex Nataros speak to reporters Friday morning. Nataros plans to open a community health centre in Port Hardy with several colleagues and called on the provincial government to allow physician assistants. (Screencap)
Workplace dissatisfaction in Island Health reaching unhealthy levels: reports

Pop-up banner image